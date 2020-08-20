ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian government announced on Aug. 13 that the blend requirement for biodiesel sold at the pump will be temporarily lowered from 12 percent to 10 percent for the months of September and October.

A statement published by the Brazlian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) said the reduction is necessary to ensure domestic supplies of diesel fuel, noting that diesel fuel mixtures have been widely consumed despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Brazil similarly lowered the biodiesel blend mandate form 12 percent to 10 percent for June 16 through June 21 due to an insufficient supply of biodiesel and unexpected demand for diesel fuel.

Additional information is available on the ANP website.