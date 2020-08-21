ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA is seeking nominations for scientific experts from a diverse range of disciplines to be considered for appointment to the EPA Science Advisory Board and four SAB standing committees. Nominations are due Aug. 31.

A notice posted in the Federal Register explains that the EPA initially opened a solicitation seeking nominations for the SAB and the four SAB standing committees on April 1. The four standing SAB committees include the SAB Agricultural Science Committee, the SAB Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee, the SAB Drinking Water Committee, and the Radiation Advisory Committee.

On April 15, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York vacated a section of EPA’s 2017 federal advisory committee membership directive, which included a requirement that no member of an EPA federal advisory committee be currently in receipt of EPA grants. Because the EPA was seeking nominations when the court vacated its 2017 directive, the agency is reopening SAB’s membership solicitations and accepting further nominations.

The SAB Agricultural Science Committee is of special interest to those in the biofuel and bioenergy industries. The committee provides advice to the charted SAB on matters related to farming and agriculture-related industries. The SAB staff office said it is inviting nominations of scientists with expertise in agricultural science, agricultural economics, agricultural chemistry, agricultural engineering; agronomy and soil science, animal science, aquaculture science, biofuel engineering, biotechnology, crop science and phytopathology, environmental chemistry, forestry and hydrology.

Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.