The U.S. Department of Energy on Aug. published data on Aug. 24 showing that 1.9 billion gallons of biodiesel was produced in the U.S. in 2018. Facilities producing the fuel were located across 34 states.

Iowa was the top producer of U.S. biodiesel in 2018, with 365 million gallons, followed by Texas with 227 million gallons and Missouri with 216 million gallons.

The data used by the DOE was soured form the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s State Energy Data System (SEDS): 1960-2018, published in June 2020.

A full dataset can be downloaded from the DOE’s website.