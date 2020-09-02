ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. biodiesel production reached 151 million gallons in June, down slightly from the previous month but up when compared to the same month of last year, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 31.

The 151 million gallons of biodiesel produced in June came from 90 biodiesel plants with an annual production capacity of 2.5 billion gallons per year. Production when compared to the 152 million gallons of biodiesel produced in May, but up from the 142 million gallons produced in June 2020.

Producers sold 72 million gallons of biodiesel as B100 in June, with an additional 85 million gallons of B100 sold in biodiesel blends with diesel fuel derived from petroleum.

According to the EUA, 1.136 billion pounds of feedstock went to biodiesel production in June. Soybean oil was the largest biodiesel feedstock during the month at 747 million pounds, followed by canola oil at 110 million pounds, and corn oil at 94 million pounds. U.S. biodiesel producers also consumed 70 pounds of yellow grease, 53 pounds of white grease, and 21 million pounds of tallow as feedstock in June.

Ending stocks of B100 fell to 59 million gallons in June, down from 66 million gallons the previous month.