ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 48,053.8 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in July, down from 69,666.8 metric tons in June and 55,221.7 metric tons in July 2019, according to data released by the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service on Sept. 3.

According to the USDA, The U.S. exported biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater to five countries in July. Canada was the top destination at 45,160 metric tons, followed by Peru at 2,805.5 metric tons and Singapore at 63.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $29.79 million in July, down from $55.17 million in June and $45.45 million in July 2019.

The U.S. exported a total of 307,372.3 metric tons of biodiesel during the first seven months of 2020 at a value of $234.95 million, compared to 268,552.2 metric tons at a value of $258.36 million exported during the same period of 2019.

Additional data is available on the FAS website.