By BBI International | September 09, 2020

The International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) will recognize and celebrate the recipients of its marquee annual awards during the event’s virtual general session next week.



The award winners, announced by Ethanol Producer Magazine last month, are Doug Tiffany (Award of Excellence recipient) and Doug Durante (High-Octane Award recipient). Each will give an acceptance speech during the FEW’s opening session Sept. 16. The 2020 FEW is taking place September 15-17 in conjunction with the American Coalition for Ethanol’s Annual Conference. Both events are happening in a 100 percent virtual environment. Producer registration has been robust with nearly 400 biofuels producers signed up to participate.



Tiffany is the 18th recipient of the Award of Excellence, which recognizes professionals who have made meaningful contributions to the ethanol industry through research or technical advisory. The production economist has dedicated significant portions of his academic life to techno-economic analyses related to ethanol production. As a research fellow within the University of Minnesota’s Department of Bioproducts and Biosystems Engineering, Tiffany has worked on an array of ethanol-related projects ranging from biomass power, cogeneration and coproduct innovation to feedstocks, grain shipping patterns and new products. “I’ve been fortunate to have so many wonderful, talented people to collaborate with,” he said, adding that ethanol has been an enjoyable recurring focus of his work. “I’ve been lucky to have worked in so many different areas—biofuels, wind and more—but ethanol plants have been especially fascinating to me because of the technologies they apply and the evolving value-added products they offer.”



Durante said he was genuinely surprised and honored to be named the 17th recipient of the High-Octane Award, which celebrates passionate ethanol champions, educators and advocates. Durante is the founder and executive director of the Clean Fuels Development Coalition. In addition to producing the Ethanol Across America campaign, The Ethanol Fact Book, The Ethanol Minute radio program and more, he has been involved in almost every federal ethanol policy development over the past 40 years, from the trailblazing work of the National Alcohol Fuels Commission in the early ’80s, to the 1990 Clean Air Act and the Renewable Fuel Standards of both 2005 and 2007. “It’s surreal, looking back,” Durante said. “It’s hard to believe how long it’s been, and how far we’ve come.” He added, “There are so many people I’d like to thank.”



Tom Bryan, president of BBI International, the event organizer, congratulated both award recipients and thanked all those who participated in this year’s selection process. “The Award of Excellence and the High-Octane Award are among the most prestigious accolades in ethanol,” he said. “Not only are our award winners nominated by their peers, but ultimately chosen by them. It’s a prestigious group that I’m excited to say Doug Durante and Doug Tiffany are now a part of.”







