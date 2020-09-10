ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Energy on Sept. 8 issued a request for information (RFI) regarding bioenergy workforce-development methods and tools available, as well as those needed in the U.S.

According to the DOE, the RFI aims to provide the Bioenergy Technologies Office with evidence-based workforce-development data to help individuals to link to new and existing bioenergy workforce-development tools in order to assist in preparing the nation’s workforce for the rapidly and continually changing workforce demands to reskill and upskill in the bioenergy industry.

As part of the effort, the DOE is seeking information from industry, academia, K-12 and postsecondary educators, career counselors, national laboratories, government agencies and other stakeholders to aid in identifying existing bioenergy workforce-development learning/skill development assets and gaps that impede skill development and learning opportunities.

Responses to the RFI can be filed through Nov. 2. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.