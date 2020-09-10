ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA announced on Sept. 10 it is seeking input on the most innovative technologies and practices that can be readily deployed across U.S. agriculture to meet the goals of the agency’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda.

The USDA unveiled the AIA in February. The initiative aims to increase agricultural production by 40 percent by 2050 while cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture by 50 percent.

One component of the AIA focuses on renewable energy, including ethanol, biodiesel and biomass. In February, the USDA said it aims to increase biofuel feedstock production and biofuel production efficiency and competitiveness to achieve market-driven blend rates of E15 in 2030 and E30 in 2050. The agency also aims to achieve market-driven demand for biofuel and biodiesel.

In April, the USDA sought input on technologies and practices that have the potential to address AIA goals, but that need substantial development or research before deployment. Now, the agency is seeking input on “ready to go” innovations and advice on how to best incorporate those “ready to go” innovations into USDA programs to accelerate their adoption. According to the USDA, “ready to go” means a practice, technology or management approach that is fully developed, has been field tested, has completed independent research trails, is publicly available, and end-user accessible. The agency said submissions will be most helpful if they include reference citations or website links to research, on-farm trials, end-user group evaluation or other supporting documentation that the product is “ready to go” and has already been reviewed by the scientific or other appropriate community.

Comments can be filed online through Nov. 9 on www.Regulations.gov under Docket No. USDA-2020-0008. Additional information is available on the Federal Register website.