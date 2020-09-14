By National Biodiesel Board | September 14, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board’s latest national advertising campaign hit airwaves in September with biodiesel and renewable diesel education aimed at key decision makers on the benefits of these advanced fuels.

“The ad campaign strives to increase consumer acceptance and industry growth through education and promotion,” says NBB Director of Communications Kaleb Little. “Biodiesel is better and cleaner than petroleum diesel – with proven environmental, health, and economic benefits – and it is ready to use now. There are a million reasons to use biodiesel, but we have broken it down to the most basic benefits for this effort."

Supported by the United Soybean Board, U.S. Canola Association, and a dozen Qualified State Soybean Boards, this educational campaign allows NBB to reach key decision makers, and audiences who may be less familiar with the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry. Along with national buys, a major component includes targeted advertising in the Washington D.C., mid-Atlantic, and California markets.

Last year, NBB's advertising campaign saw nearly 345,000 engagements and 13.6 million impressions across various platforms. The 2020 campaign features new ad creative that highlights NBB members and Next Generation Scientist for Biodiesel members.

"I'm excited we are able to highlight a handful of our hardworking members and industry stakeholders as part of the effort this year," Little said. "The unique stories of the individuals within our industry are one of the things that make it great. These are some of the most passionate, innovative, hard working individuals, brought together by a common goal -- bringing better, cleaner fuels to American consumers."

NBB members involved in the national campaign include governing board member and Nebraska farmer, Greg Anderson; President of HERO BX, Chris Peterson; President and CEO of the North American Renderers Association, Nancy Foster; CEO of New Leaf Biofuel, Jennifer Case; President of Newport Biodiesel, Blake Banky; and Next Generation Scientist for Biodiesel Co-Chair, Zenith Tandukar.

You can see the videos used throughout the campaign now on the NBB YouTube page. Also, to discover more about the campaign, please visit bettercleanernow.com.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.