By National Biodiesel Board | September 18, 2020

The National Biodiesel Foundation awarded this year’s Beth Calabotta Sustainable Education Grant to Kayla Kittrick. The $2,000 grant is to be applied toward academic expenses. Kittrick is currently working towards her Master of Science in Public Health at National University in Maine and her Associates in Science in Biotechnology at Southern Maine Community College all while working at a biorefinery. Kittrick is also a co-chair of the Next Generation Scientists for Biodiesel. Her goal is to dedicate her career to promoting the cleanliness, efficiency, and practical applications of biodiesel.

“The Beth Calabotta Sustainable Education Grant was established to help deserving full-time students interested in science, research, and biodiesel sustainability,” explained Foundation President Jeff Lynn. “The grant honors scientist Beth Calabotta, whose legacy and dedication to biodiesel sustainability made a tremendous impact on the industry.”

“The National Biodiesel Foundation started this grant in 2018 to continue Beth’s work and build on the idea that adopting innovative technologies and diversifying markets will produce environmental benefits that can be documented through research and data," said Tom Verry, NBF executive director. "Beth was an integral part of the Foundation, and we believe she would be very delighted to know Kayla was receiving the 2020 grant.”

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil, and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification.

The Foundation works closely with the National Biodiesel Board to address national issues affecting us all – cleaner air, greater economic development for rural communities, and enhanced national security through energy independence. Organized in 1994, the mission of the Foundation is to accomplish outreach, education, research and demonstration activities for the advancement of biodiesel and renewable diesel.