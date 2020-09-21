ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian biodiesel production is expected to reach 6.27 billion liters (1.66 billion gallons) this year, up 9 percent when compared to 2019, according to report recently filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network.

According to the report, Brazil has not imported any biodiesel since 2011 and is not expected to do so in 2020. Exports of the fuel are expected at 4 million liters this year following four consecutive years of zero biodiesel exports.

Brazil’s consumption of biodiesel is expected at 6258 billion liters this year, up form 5.921 billion liters in 2019.

The report indicates that Brazil currently has 51 operational biodiesel plants, a number that has held steady since 2016. Biodiesel capacity, however, is expected to reach 9.792 billion liters, up from 8.5 billion liters in 2019. The country’s biodiesel plants are expected to operate at 64 percent capacity this year, up from 69.7 percent in 2020.

Brazil’s biodiesel plants are expected to consume 4 million tons of soy oil this year, along with 781,000 tons of animal fat. Last year, the plants took in 3.638 million tons of soy oil and 799 tons of animal fat.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.