By National Biodiesel Board | September 28, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board welcomed Matt Herman as the organization's new director of environmental science today. Herman is an experienced sustainability professional with deep experience using life cycle assessment to measure the environmental attributes of biodiesel, renewable diesel, and the supply chains which support their production.

"As director of environmental science, Matt will work closely with NBB's advocacy team and the membership to ensure that laws and regulations properly reflect the sustainable nature of the fuels our members produce," said NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen. "NBB and our members are strongly committed to the science behind biodiesel and renewable diesel's environmental benefits and this role will be critical in the education and communication of that science to policy makers and regulators across the country."

Previously, Herman held positions as director of policy of the industrial and environmental team at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and as manager of sustainability for Renewable Energy Group. He earned a bachelor's degree at Iowa State University in History and Political Science and completed graduate studies in Biorenewable Resource Policy.

"We are excited to bring Matt onboard to lead our already robust team of experts focused on the environmental benefits of better, cleaner biodiesel," said NBB Chief Operating Officer Doug Whitehead. "As carbon reduction policies continue to grow in importance, I'm excited to bring his expertise into our Washington, D.C. office to support growing federal and state initiatives impacting Americans nationwide.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.