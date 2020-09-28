ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Sept. 21 it is rescinding the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on biodiesel from Indonesia for the period of review April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020, based on the timely withdrawal of the request for review.

A notice published in the Federal Register by the International Trade Administration explains that the Commerce Department published a notice of opportunity to request an administrative review of the antidumping duty order on biodiesel from Indonesia in the period of review on April 1, 2020. On April 30, the agency received a timely-filed request from the National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition for an administrative review of five Indonesian producers and/or exporters.

The Commerce Department published a notice initiating an administrative review of the antidumping duty order on biodiesel from Indonesia on June 8. The coalition, however, withdrew its request on Sept. 1.

The notice explains that the Commerce Department will rescind an administrative review if the party that requested a review withdraws the request within 90 days. The coalition withdrew its request within that window, and because no other requests for review were filed, the agency said it is rescinding the administrative review on the order on biodiesel from Indonesia covering the April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020 period of review in its entirety.

A full copy of the notice is available on the Federal Register website.