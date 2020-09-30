By National Biodiesel Board | September 30, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board invites university students majoring in scientific fields of study, and who have a passion for biodiesel as an energy innovation on the rise, to apply for a special opportunity. Student members of the Next Generation Scientists for Biodiesel can apply for a scholarship to the 2021 National Biodiesel Conference & Expo.

Students can also apply to present a poster on their biodiesel-related research or outreach projects, and a few will be invited to present in a live session.

Next Generation Scientists for Biodiesel is an NBB program intended to foster professional relationships between new and established scientists, share accurate biodiesel information based on science, and increase collaboration with academia and the biodiesel industry.

In addition to presenting in the poster session and breakout session, opportunities include a preconference biodiesel educational overview and a private mentoring mixer with prominent biodiesel scientists.

The scholarships amount to a $600 travel reimbursement and complimentary registration (a $1,200 value). Currently planned as an in-person event January 21 – 24 in Fort Worth, Texas, the scholarships could be dispersed as academic funding, should it change to a virtual event.

“The National Biodiesel Conference & Expo was an excellent opportunity to get a glimpse of the biodiesel industry, and I highly recommend the scholarship program,” said Andreas Backhaus, a Yale University chemical and environmental engineering Ph.D. student who attended last year. “It was exciting to see NBB's coordination between farmers, biodiesel plants, technology providers, vehicle companies, and regulatory agencies to establish a predictable and successful path for biodiesel.”

Last year, about 25 students attended the event from schools including Iowa State University; Loyola University Chicago; State University of New York, College of Environmental Science and Forestry; University of Idaho; University of Kansas; University of Minnesota, Yale University and Goldengate International College. NBB, the United Soybean Board, the National Biodiesel Foundation and the Kansas Soybean Commission sponsored the scholarships.

Applications are due November 8.

View highlights from 2020.

