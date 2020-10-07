ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 70,628.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in August, up from 48,053.8 metric tons in July and 41,030.2 metric tons in August 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 6.

According to the USDA, the U.S. exported biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater to three countries in August, including 67,367.9 metric tons exported to Canada, 2,965 metric tons exported to Peru and 295.2 metric tons exported to Germany.

The value of U.S. exports of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater reached $61.44 million in August, up from $29.79 million in July and $39.41 million in August 2019.

The U.S. exported a total of 378,000.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater during the first eight months of 2020 at a value of $396.39 million, compared to 309,582.5 metric tons at a value of $297.77 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.