ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. soybean production is expected to be up 20 percent from 2019, forecast at 4.27 billion bushels, according to the Crop Production report issued by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service on Oct. 9.

Soybean planted area is estimated at 83.1 million acres, down 1 percent from the September estimates, but up 9 percent when compared to last year’s acreage.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, soybean yields are expected to average a record high 51.9 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September forecast, but up 4.5 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for beans in the U.S. is forecast at 82.3 million acres, down 1 percent from the previous forecast by up 10 percent from 2019.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA website.