October 15, 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for the entire world. Lives and livelihoods have been lost, communities have been devastated and economies have crumbled. All the while, we continue our struggle to tackle the damage caused by decades of environmental neglect and the dominance of “big oil.”



It is often during times of trauma and trouble, however, that one can stop and reassess. Out of the ashes can come something brilliant. In 2020, with this attitude we decided to hit the refresh button at The BioCube Corp.



Over the course of the last few months, we took pause to re-evaluate where the BioCube Corp. fits in to the energy ecosystem. We looked and saw how fragile global supply chains are. We saw how communities that are beholden to these supply chains for their energy needs suffer when disruption occurs. We saw businesses collapse and unemployment rise. More than ever we saw the need for the BioCube.



The BioCube is simple. It is a self-contained, transportable, mini biodiesel refinery that converts a variety of raw and used oils into biodiesel. It is a means to democratise diesel production and empower communities to become self-sufficient. It provides a clean, profitable way to support local economies and create employment. The BioCube is an innovative solution to securing energy independence and move towards a greener future.



Today, we reintroduce the BioCube – rejuvenated, reinvigorated and reenergised (complete with a brand-new website).



The BioCube: Fueling energy independence.