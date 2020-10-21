ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., and Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., on Oct. 20 introduced the Zero-Emissions Vehicles Act of 2020, which aims to end U.S. sales of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 and boost the market for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Under the bill, 50 percent of sales for new passenger vehicles would need to be zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2025. The requirement for ZEVs would increase by 5 percent each year through 2035, when 100 percent of new passenger vehicle sales would have to be ZEVs. The ZEV standard would apply to the sale of new cars.

The bill follows an executive order that was issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month that requires all sales of all new passenger vehicles in the state to be zero-emission by 2035. The executive order also calls for the California Air Resource Board to develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be zero-emission by 2045 where feasible.

A full copy of the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act can be downloaded from Merkley’s website.