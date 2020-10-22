By Downey Ridge Environmental Co. | October 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Downey Ridge Environmental Co., developer of Greasezilla, announces it is in the final planning stages with several biodiesel manufacturers across New England, the Southwest and the West Coast to deploy hub-and-spoke model systems in the United States over the next 12 to 18 months. The network of Greasezilla systems will generate a low-cost, high-quality feedstock for biodiesel production while providing ecofriendly options for grease haulers to dispose of fats, oils and grease (FOG) from local restaurants and food processing facilities. As part of the initiative, Greasezilla will lay and fund the infrastructure equipment.

Since entering the biodiesel sector earlier this year, Greasezilla has received attention for its ability to produce a low-moisture, high-FFA brown grease advanced biofuel (ABF) offtake. The quality of the ABF, with a moisture level of less than one percent, makes it an ideal, reactor-ready feedstock for the growing number of emerging biodiesel conversion technologies. Instead of purchasing costly materials for feedstock, biodiesel companies can use Greasezilla to generate feedstock from waste materials that haulers will pay to unload.

Greasezilla will enable biodiesel companies to generate revenue from tipping fees for accepting grease trap waste from haulers while reducing the cost of feedstock to two cents per gallon. When expanded to a hub-and-spoke operation, with multiple systems placed strategically across a region, Greasezilla will maximize the recovery of energy resources for biodiesel production.

“Considering that feedstocks can account for a substantial portion of biodiesel operational expenses, using feedstock sourced from FOG waste has the potential to greatly boost production and profits for the biodiesel sector. There’s no source for brown grease biodiesel feedstock that’s even comparable in value to Greasezilla fuel,” said Ron Crosier, president, Greasezilla. “Greasezilla not only recovers these energy resources, but also offers the most ecological disposal solution for FOG available today. It’s a win-win for biodiesel companies, haulers and the environment alike.”

In addition to biodiesel production, the Greasezilla system has established applications in several other industries, including wastewater treatment, food processing, anaerobic digestion, water reclamation and with independent haulers.

To learn more about Greasezilla’s hydronic thermal FOG separation process, visit www.greasezilla.com.