Advanced Biofuels Canada on Oct. 19 announced the release of its Biofuels in Canada 2020 report, which shows that biofuels accounted for 6.5 percent of Canada’s gasoline pool and 2.5 percent of the nation’s diesel pool in 2018.

According to the report, Canadian ethanol consumption reached approximately 3.034 billion liters (801.5 million gallons) in 2018, accounting for 6.5 percent of gasoline. When compared to 2017, ethanol consumption fell by 0.5 percent.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel consumption was at 711 million liters in 2018, accounting for 2.5 percent of diesel, which consumption growing by 1.5 percent when compared to 2017.

The report determined that 5.6 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were avoided through the use of biofuels in Canada in 2018, up by 1 percent when compared to the previous year.

Between 2010 and 2018, the report indicates that the blending of ethanol, diesel and renewable diesel with conventional transportation fuels reduced consumer costs in Canada by 0.81 percent relative to what they would have been without renewable fuels. If all costs and savings were passed on to consumers, they would have saved $6.7 billion over the nine-year period. The GHG abatement cost relating from ethanol blending is -$322 per ton of CO2 equivalent, with the abatement cost from biofuel blending with diesel at $149 per ton of CO2 equivalent.

A full copy of the report, which was authored by Navius Research, can be downloaded from the company’s website.