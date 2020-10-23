EPA awards $1.4 million to National Biodiesel Foundation

By Erin Voegele | October 23, 2020

The U.S. EPA on Oct. 20 announced it is awarding $1.4 million to the National Biodiesel Foundation to support its efforts to reduce diesel emissions and exposure in the Washington, D.C., area by replacing municipal vehicles with new biodiesel-powered units.

According to the EPA, the NBF’s project will significantly reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons.

The $1.4 million granted to the NBF is part of a $5.5 million in clean diesel funding the EPA awarded to Mid-Atlantic Region organizations to support their clean diesel programs and projects to reduce emissions. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Air Management Association Inc. was awarded $1.7 million for a workboat engine and drayage truck replacement program, while the Virginia Port Authority was awarded $2.4 million for a hybrid shuttle carrier replacement project.

Additional information is available on the EPA website

 

 
 
