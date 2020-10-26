ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration released data on Oct. 23 showing that 91 biodiesel plants were operational in the U.S. as of Jan. 1, 2020, down from 103 from the previous year. Production capacity fell by 49 MMgy.

According to the EIA, the 91 biodiesel plants that were operational as of the beginning of this year include 17 plants in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 1, down from 21 from 2019; 42 plants in PADD 2, down from 45 in 2019; 16 in PADD3, down from 18; one in PADD 4, down from 2; and 15 in PADD 5, down from 16.

Production capacity as of the start of 2020 was at 2.514 billion gallons per year, down from 2.563 billion gallons per year as of Jan. 1, 2019. Capacity fell by 18 MMgy in PADD 1, increased by 26 MMgy in PADD 2, fell by approximately 44 MMgy in PADD 3, fell by 16 MMgy in PADD 4, and fell by 1 MMgy in PADD 5.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.