By BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH | October 28, 2020

In order to further strengthen its commitment to fight climate change and contribute to a more circular economy, Cargill is constructing a multi waste- and residues-based biodiesel plant at its existing integrated oilseeds crush and Bioro biodiesel site in Ghent, Belgium. The groundbreaking $150 million project helps meet global renewable energy demand while protecting natural resources, and enables Cargill to maintain its leading position across Europe, both in producing renewable fuels and providing customers with sustainable, responsible and safe solutions.

“The new Cargill facility in Ghent will be the first plant in Europe capable of processing all kinds of feedstocks, including fatty acids from vegetable oil refining, liquid residues from industrial processes, and even the fat recovered from sewage sludge from local municipalities,” explains Roger Janson, president of agricultural supply chain at Cargill.

The plant will use the latest technology by BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH which enables the processing of all types of used cooking oils and fats, including by-products from food processing and waste from the food industry.

Markus Dielacher, CEO of BDI-BioEnergy International, declares, “Our share in this lighthouse project represents the largest order volume in BDI’s history. In spite of the generally known difficult economic conditions, we are very proud of this success. With the multi-feedstock biodiesel technology RepCAT we developed, Cargill will be able to make an important contribution to the decarbonization of the European transport sector.”

The new plant will have a production capacity of 115,000 tons of biodiesel per year and is scheduled to be opened in June 2022.

Hermann Stockinger, CSO at BDI-BioEnergy International, states, “Cargill is one of the most important biofuel producers in the world. With the new plant, Cargill is focusing on future-proof biofuels from waste and residues, in accordance with the European Renewable Energy Directive (RED II). The technology know-how and production plant for this comes from Austria.”