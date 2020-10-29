By Alfa Laval | October 29, 2020

– a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling – has won an order to supply a processing line to HollyFrontier Corp. to support the production of renewable diesel in the US. The order has a value of approximately SEK 130 million and is booked in the Food Systems unit of the Food & Water Division. Delivery of equipment is scheduled for 2021.

The order comprises Alfa Laval high speed separators and various compact heat exchangers along with other equipment, engineering and services to provide a pre-treatment processing plant to remove contaminants from fats and oil feedstock prior to the conversion to renewable diesel fuel.

“I am very pleased to announce this large order in the renewable energy area,” says Nish Patel, president of the Food & Water Division. “Our various products used in the pre-treatment process are recognized for their efficiency and reliable performance. This order confirms our customer’s trust in our equipment.”