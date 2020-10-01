By New York State Energy Coalition | October 29, 2020

The New York State Energy Coalition and National Oilheat Research Alliance have launched a new marketing campaign, “I’m a Net-Zero Hero,” running throughout the five boroughs and Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

The campaign features a cast of multi-ethnic characters, each proclaiming their status as “a Net-Zero Hero” because they use Bioheat fuel to reduce their carbon footprint. Messaging reinforces the heating industry’s commitment to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and the immediate reductions in emissions with Bioheat fuel.

The “Net-Zero Hero” marketing campaign, developed and executed by PriMedia, launched on Monday, October 26, 2020, and will run through the winter and beyond. The outreach strategy includes an aggressive social media and digital marketing campaign, radio and bus advertising that will deliver approximately 70 million impressions from the Bronx to Montauk Point. All marketing directs to a new website at TodaysBioheat.com.

As “the Voice of the Bioheat fuel industry” representing full service fuel dealers and auxiliary industries in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, NYSEC is committed to ensuring the delivery of high quality renewable liquid heating fuels, equipment and services to consumers and businesses throughout the downstate region.