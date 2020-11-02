ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration on Oct. 9 announced it is rescinding the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on biodiesel from Argentina for the period of review (POR) April 1, 2019, through March 31,2020, based on the timely withdrawal of the request for review.

A notice published in the Federal Register explains that the Department of Commerce on April 1, 2020, published a notice of opportunity to request an administrative review of the antidumping order on biodiesel from Argentina for the POR. A request was filed by the National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition on April 30 for an administrative review of 18 Argentine producers and/or exporters.

The Commerce Department on June 8 published a notice initiating the requested review. The petitioner, however, withdrew its request on Sept. 1.

Within the notice, the agency explains it will rescind an administrative review, in whole or in part, if the party or parties that requested the review withdraws the request within 90 days of the publication of the notice of initiation of the requested review. The National Biodiesel Board Fair Trade Coalition withdrew its request within that window. Because the Department of Commerce received no other requests for review, the administrative review has been rescinded.

A full copy of the notice is available on the Federal Register website.