U.S. biodiesel production reached 163 million gallons in August, up 1 million gallons when compared to the previous month and up 7 million gallons when compared to the same month of 2019, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Oct. 30.

Production in August came from 88 biodiesel plants with a nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion gallons per year. Approximately 73 percent of biodiesel produced in the U.S. in August was manufactured at plants located in the Midwest, within Petroleum Administration for Defense District 2.

According to the EIA, 73 million gallons of biodiesel was sold as B100 in August. An additional 96 million gallons of biodiesel was sold in blends with petroleum diesel.

Approximately 1.239 billion pounds of feedstock was used to produce biodiesel in August, including 745 million pounds of soybean oil, 148 million pounds of corn oil, 44 million pounds of tallow, 55 million bounds of white grease, 80 million pounds of yellow grease, and 26 million pounds of other recycled feedstocks.

Ending stocks of B100 were at 46 million gallons in August, down from 53 million gallons in July. Ending stocks of B100 were at 45 million gallons in August 2019.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.