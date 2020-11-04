ADVERTISEMENT

Marathon Petroleum is in the process of starting up its renewable diesel facility in Dickinson, North Dakota, and is progressing with plans to covert its Martinez, California, refinery to renewable diesel, according to comments made by company executives during a third quarter earnings call held Nov. 2.

Marathon CEO Mike Hennigan discussed both projects during the earnings call. Once fully operational, he said the Dickinson facility is expected to produce 12,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel. He said startup of the plant is proceeding three weeks ahead of schedule despite recent challenging weather conditions.

Hennigan also said Marathon is making “excellent progress’” on its plans to convert fits Martinez refinery to renewable diesel production. A permit application was filed with local regulators in early October, he said, adding that the company is also advancing discussions with feedstock suppliers and has begun detailed engineering work on the proposed project.

Marathon issued a press release on Oct. 1 announcing that it is seeking permits for the Martinez project. If the project is commissioned, the facility is expected to begin producing renewable diesel in 2022 and reach full capacity in 2023. At full capacity the plant would be capable of producing approximately 736 MMgy, primarily from animal fat, soybean oil and corn oil feedstocks.