ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 59,904 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in September, down from 70,628.1 metric tons in August, but up from 33,491.6 metric tons in September 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4.

USDA data shows the U.S. exported biodiesel to seven countries in September. Canada was the top destination at 56,904.6 metric tons, followed by Peru at 2,554.1 metric tons and Germany at 236.9 metric tons.

The value of biodiesel exports reached $58.12 million in September, down from $61.44 million the previous month, but up from $36.39 million during the same period of last year.

A total of 437,904.4 metric tons of biodiesel was exported during the first nine months of this year at a value of $354.51 million, compared to 343,074 metric tons at a value of $334.16 million exported during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.