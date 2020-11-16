By National Biodiesel Board | November 16, 2020

The National Biodiesel Board welcomed Steve Dodge as the organization's new director of state regulatory affairs on Nov. 16. Dodge is a longtime energy industry veteran who will focus primarily on advancing state and regional policy efforts for biodiesel, renewable diesel, and Bioheat home heating oil on the east coast.



With more than two decades of experience guiding and managing outreach, communication, and lobbying efforts for the American Petroleum Institute, most recently as executive director of the Massachusetts/New England Petroleum Council, Dodge is well positioned to take the lead on NBB efforts focused on this important market.



"Carbon reduction goals in the Northeast are driving significant opportunity for biodiesel and renewable diesel, with future potential on par with the West Coast market we see today," said NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen. "Key to that opportunity will be Bioheat®, the home heating market. NBB, the soybean industry, and the heating oil community have put millions of dollars into the research, market development, and education needed over the last 15-plus years. To take the next step and reach the industry goals of B50 Bioheat by 2030 and B100 by 2050, we felt this expanded state and regional policy focus was a critical step to bolster industry efforts."

"NBB has always been a leader in fuels policy work in the northeast and I'm excited to join the team in advancing cleaner, renewable fuels like biodiesel and renewable diesel," said Dodge. "Collaboration and coalition building with our members and key stakeholders in the region, and in close coordination with the home heating oil industry, will be key to securing support in statehouses throughout the region."

NBB's state governmental affairs efforts are led by Floyd Vergara from the organization's Sacramento, California office. Dodge's addition on the East Coast compliments the program along with an already robust contract lobbying and support team strategically positioned across the country.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.