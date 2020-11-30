ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship on Nov. 30 announced that 101 ethanol projects and 137 biodiesel projects at 167 fuel retail locations have been awarded COVID-19 relief under the Renewable Fuels Retail Recovery Program, which offers relief funds to help gas stations, truck stops, co-ops and other renewable fuels retailers recover from the business disruptions and lost demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m glad we are able to support so many renewable fuels retailers as they continue to battle demand disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Renewable fuels are a win for everyone — consumers, retailers, farmers and rural communities. Restoring renewable fuels offerings around the state is a great way to support our farmers and it gives all Iowans access to more affordable, cleaner-burning fuels.”

The Renewable Fuels Retail Recovery Program is funded by $7 million in CARES Act money allocated by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Reynolds launched the program in August as part of a larger announcement that the state would allocate approximately $100 million of federal CARES Act funds to seven ag programs to offset the impact of COVID-19. An estimated $22.5 million of that funding is expected to support biofuels, including $15.5 million that was allocated to the State Biofuel Grant Program and the $7 million allocated to the Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program.

A full list of Renewable Fuels Retail Recovery grant recipients is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website.