By National Biodiesel Board | December 02, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

National Biodiesel Board CEO Donnell Rehagen shared congratulations for current NBB director of communications Kaleb Little who today was named CEO of the Kansas Soybean Association and administrator of the Kansas Soybean Commission.

"We hate to see Kaleb leave NBB but couldn't imagine a better fit for him, his family, and his leadership mindset than this position at Kansas Soybean," Rehagen said. "I am extremely confident he will succeed in this new role and will provide valuable leadership to the farmers of his home state and on the national level."

Little served in various communications roles at NBB since March 2010, most recently as the director of communications since June 2018 where he led a team of two staff members and 18 key contractors to execute the wide array of annual communications projects at NBB. He has led high-level communications strategy and messaging on behalf of the biodiesel industry and has been instrumental in the annual National Biodiesel Conference & Expo over the years.

A native of Rossville, Kansas, Little will take on the CEO and administrator duties following the announced retirement of longtime Kansas Soybean leader Kenlon Johannes. Little remains with NBB through December and will start with Kansas Soybean Jan. 4.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.