By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | December 03, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc. announced today changes to the organizational construct of its senior leadership team intended to accelerate the company’s performance as a leader in a rapidly growing industry.

Chad Stone will move from the chief financial officer (CFO) position into a newly created role of senior vice president, commercial performance, overseeing the company’s planning, scheduling and optimization functions to drive commercial performance of the business. Stone has been with REG as CFO since 2009.

Todd Robinson, currently treasurer and executive director, investor relations, will serve as interim CFO.

Brad Albin will be promoted to senior vice president, manufacturing and engineering, with continued oversight for this critical part of the company. Albin has been with REG since 2006, during which time he has led the substantial development and growth of the company’s production fleet and engineering function.

Natalie Merrill will be promoted to senior vice president, business development. Merrill joined REG in 2007 as a senior financial analyst and has served in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility over the past 13 years.

Trisha Conley and Bob Kenyon, both new additions to REG earlier this year, will each be promoted to senior vice president, overseeing people development and sales and marketing, respectively. Conley came to REG from BP and Kenyon from Atlas Oil Co., and both have years of industry-related expertise.

“I am delighted to announce these exciting changes to our leadership team,” said REG President and CEO Cynthia “CJ” Warner. “We believe these changes will strengthen our senior leadership team and create a more streamlined reporting structure to accelerate growth in our areas of focus. We believe these organizational changes will allow us to better recruit, promote and develop strong talent within REG.”