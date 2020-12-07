By U.S. Department of Energy | December 07, 2020

The U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Energy Efficiency is excited to introduce the EERE Program Information Center—EERE’s new portal for funding opportunities.

Organizations interested in working with EERE can use the EERE Program Information Center to identify and respond to open opportunities—including Funding Opportunity Announcements, Requests for Information, Notices of Intent, Notices of Technical Assistance, and Lab Calls. Watch the EERE YouTube video to learn more! (Note: you must use chrome to access the EERE Program Information Center)

ABOUT THE EERE PROGRAM INFORMATION CENTER

EERE works with businesses, industry representatives, universities, National Laboratories, and other organizations to increase the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies in America. One of the ways EERE encourages the growth of these technologies is by offering funding opportunities that support their research, development, and deployment.

Launching the EERE Program Information Center is just one way EERE is modernizing the way we do business with interested organizations. The new system is built to streamline the application submissions process and reduce duplicate data entry, enabling applicants to complete the entire submissions process in one central and easy to use system. New features include web-based forms for completing the Statement of Project Objectives and the Budget Justification, step-by-step wizards that guide applicants through the submissions process, and much more. In the future, EERE is planning to expand the system to support project management activities as well. EERE held a live demo of the new system on September 24. Watch the recording to see these new features in action.

CREATING AN ACCOUNT

Anyone can view open opportunities in the EERE Program Information Center, but to apply to any opportunities, you must first create an account. Unless your affiliation is “Individual”, your account will need to be approved by your organization’s Authorized Organizational Representative (AOR) (from SAM.gov) or an Account Administrator from your organization. For this reason, early registration by AORs and Applicants is encouraged to ensure your organization can submit applications by the submission deadlines. Read the Frequently Asked Questions for more information, or watch the EERE YouTube video on creating an account.

TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES

The EERE Program Information Center team is hosting live training classes to help users get started using the new system. Sign in to the EERE Program Information Center anytime to see the latest training schedule or sign up for one of the classes below.

EERE Program Information Center Overview and Creating an Account

Creating and Managing Accounts for Authorized Organizational Representatives and Account Administrators

If you have any questions about using the EERE Program Information Center, please contact the EERE Program Information Center Help Desk at eere-epichelpdesk@ee.doe.gov. Previously posted announcements will be available in EERE’s current system, the EERE Funding Opportunity Exchange.