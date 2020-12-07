ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 15,634.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in October, down from both 59,904 metric tons in September and 22,259.3 metric tons in October 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 4.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to six countries in October. Canada was the top destination at 12,139.8 metric tons followed by Peru at 3,260.7 metric tons and Germany at 160.5 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $10.7 million in October, down from $58.12 million the previous month and $28.88 million during the same month of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first 10 months of the year reached 453,538.8 metric tons at a value of $365.28 million, compared to 365,333.3 metric tons at a value of $363.04 million during the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.