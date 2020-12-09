ADVERTISEMENT

The Gunvor Group on Dec. 4 announced it has successful closed a new available credit facility of $540 million to support the company’s biodiesel trading.

According to Gunvor, the credit facility is structured around the biofuel inventory positions located in both the countries of origin and destination, which include the company’s two biofuel processing plants in Spain. The company said imports are made in strict compliance applicable European Union regulations.

Gunvor’s biofuel trading desk has been active since 2009. The company said it sources a wide variety of biofuel feedstocks, including vegetable oils, waste and by-products, and processes them in its own facilities to produce low-carbon biofuels.

