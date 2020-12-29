ADVERTISEMENT

Haldor Topsoe announced in December that Grön Fuels has selected its HydroFlex renewable fuels and H2bridge bio-hydrogen technologies with bio-carbon capture and storage (bio-CCS) option for its proposed $9.2 billion biorefinery in Louisiana.

Grön Fuels announced in November 2020 that it is studying the feasibility of development a renewable fuel complex at the Port of Greater Batton Rouge. The project would be built in stagers over nine years. In the first phase of development, the facility would be able to produce 60,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel with an option to produce renewable jet fuel. A final investment decision is expected to be made in 2021, with the first phase of development complete in 2024

Haldor Topsoe said its H2bridge hydrogen technology with the HydroFlex technology will allow the proposed facility to produce renewable bio-hydrogen equivalent to the production of a 1,000 megawatt (MW) hydrolyser plant at a fraction of the cost. Bio-hydrogen not utilized for renewable diesel production will be made available by Grön Fuels for purchase by third parties.

The proposed facility will produce renewable diesel from a variety of feedstocks, such as soybean and canola oils, distillers corn oil, tallow, used cooking oil and feedstocks of the future, such as bio-crudes. Topsoe said it worked with Grön Fuels to design the facility to be able to manufacture renewable arctic diesel with an additive-free cloud point of -40 degrees.

Haldor Topsoe also noted the option for bio-CCS would allow the facility to capture approximately 1 million tons of carbon dioxide annually for sequestration in deep saline aquifers located below the project site, enabling the production of carbon-negative fuel production.

A full copy of Haldor Topsoe’s announcement is available on the company’s website.