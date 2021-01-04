ADVERTISEMENT

Legislation pre-filed with the Missouri Senate in late November aims to create a biodiesel blend mandate for all diesel transportation fuel sold with the state. The blend requirement would ramp up to 20 percent in 2024.

Under the bill, all diesel fuel sold or offered for sale in Missouri for use in internal combustion engines would be required to contain at least 5 percent biodiesel starting April 1, 2022. The blend requirement would increase to 10 percent on April 1, 2023, and 20 percent on April 1, 2024. The minimum content levels would be in effect during the months of April, May, June, July, August, September and October, except in certain circumstances set forth in the bill.

The legislation, titled the Missouri Made Fuels Act, was pre-filed by Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins on Nov. 20, 2020. Hoskins pre-filed a similar bill in December 2019. Similar legislation was also pre-filed by Missouri Rep. Mike Haffner in December 2019.

Additional information is available on the Missouri Legislature website.