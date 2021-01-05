ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has released data showing U.S. biodiesel production was at 160 million gallons in October, up 1 million gallons from the previous month, and up 16 million gallons when compared to October 2019.

Production in October came from 87 biodiesel plants with a nameplate capacity of 2.5 billion gallons per year. Facilities in the Midwest accounted for 71 percent of production.

Product sales of biodiesel included 74 million gallons sold as B100 and 82 million gallons sold as biodiesel blends.

Approximately 1.17 billion pounds of feedstocks went to biodiesel production in October. Soybean oil was the largest biodiesel feedstock during the month at 723 million pounds, followed by yellow grease at 108 million pounds, corn oil at 101 million pounds, white grease at 57 million pounds, tallow at 52 million pounds, and poultry fat 21 million pounds.

Ending stocks of biodiesel were at 45 million gallons in October, up 5 million gallons from the previous month, but down 2 million gallons when compared to October 2019.

Total U.S. biodiesel production for the first 10 months of 2020 reached 1.507 billion gallons, up from 1.464 billion gallons during the same period of 2019, but down from 1.529 billion gallons reported for the first 10 months of 2018.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.