By The National Biodiesel Board | January 13, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board recently updated its longtime sustainability platform into a new, modern Biodiesel Sustainability Now website. This new site will house biodiesel and renewable diesel related sustainability posts from subject matter experts, stories from third-party news outlets, encourage next generation scientists to pursue biodiesel and renewable diesel research, share information on how to get involved in the industry, and much more.



“The biodiesel sustainability website gives our organization the ability to share biodiesel and renewable diesel’s message as a solution to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and provide cleaner air to communities disproportionately impacted by petroleum diesel use,” said Matt Herman, director of environmental sciences. “The mission of the site is to convey that biodiesel and renewable diesel are sustainable solutions available today to combat climate change.”



The goal is to engage a wide range of readers and excite them about the future of biodiesel, a better, cleaner fuel choice available today. Viewers of the website can learn about emission reductions, biodiesel’s contribution to a healthier environment, the relationship between food and fuel, and other sustainable efforts in the renewable fuel space.



To view the revamped site, please visit biodieselsustainability.com.