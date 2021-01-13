Striving for greater consumer awareness, the NBB is trying to reach an audience unfamiliar with agriculture and the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry with targeted advertising in the mid-Atlantic, Washington D.C., and California regions.

By The National Biodiesel Board | January 13, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board’s annual advertising campaign hit the airwaves this fall with biodiesel education aimed to influence key decision makers on the many benefits of biodiesel and renewable diesel.



“The ad campaign strives to increase consumer acceptance and industry growth through education and promotion,” says NBB Director of Communications Kaleb Little. “Biodiesel is better and cleaner than petroleum diesel—with proven environmental, health, and economic benefits—and it is ready to use now. There are a million reasons to use biodiesel, but we have broken it down to the most basic benefits for this effort.”



Funded by the United Soybean Board, U.S. Canola Association, and a dozen Qualified State Soybean Boards, this educational campaign allows NBB to reach an audience unfamiliar with agriculture and the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry, as a major component includes targeted advertising in the mid-Atlantic, Washington D.C., and California regions.



The impactful digital ads ran in The Washington Post, The Hill, Politico, Roll Call, more than two dozen news and information sites, and on social media.



The campaign earned approximately 13 million impressions. With more than 25,000 clicks on the ads and 1.7 million video views, it’s apparent that viewers are interested in taking action and learning more about biodiesel’s impact across the nation.



“I'm excited we are able to highlight a handful of our hardworking members and industry stakeholders as part of the effort [in 2020],” Little said. “The unique stories of the individuals within our industry are one of the things that make it great. These are some of the most passionate, innovative, hardworking individuals—brought together by a common goal—bringing better, cleaner fuels to American consumers.”



NBB members involved in the national campaign include Governing Board member and Nebraska farmer, Greg Anderson; President of HERO BX, Chris Peterson; President and CEO of the North American Renderers Association, Nancy Foster; CEO of New Leaf Biofuel, Jennifer Case; President of Newport Biodiesel, Blake Banky; and Next Generation Scientist for Biodiesel Co-Chair, Zenith Tandukar.



People can see the videos used throughout the campaign now on the NBB YouTube page. Also, to discover more about the campaign, please visit bettercleanernow.com.