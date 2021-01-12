At its virtual 2020 membership meeting, the National Biodiesel Board shared technical and policy information with its members, elected governing board leaders, and participated in more than 80 virtual visits with lawmakers on the Hill.

By The National Biodiesel Board | January 12, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member-driven and member-focused trade association, the National Biodiesel Board welcomed their membership for the annual fall meeting virtually, November 18-20, to focus on critical policy initiatives and move the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry forward. During this meeting, members participated in more than 80 virtual Hill visits with key policy makers in D.C.



“Meeting with elected leaders is one of the key reasons NBB gathers our membership,” said Donnell Rehagen, NBB CEO. “These visits, whether virtual or in person, help the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry create strong relationships with those fighting for biofuels on the Hill and make strides on policy essential to growing a better, cleaner fuel alternative.”



In addition, members heard from association leadership, key staff, and other subject matter experts on topics ranging from the RFS, technical advancements, sustainability program initiatives, the latest in state policy movement, communications campaigns, and more.



During the meeting, the membership also elected representatives from the industry to serve on the Governing Board to help the development and success of biodiesel.



“As the national trade association for the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry, it is critical that we are led by a strong team of advocates from all sectors of the industry,” said Rehagen. “As we see consumers and policymakers leading the shift to cleaner transportation and heating fuels, NBB’s Governing Board will continue to play a critical role in our goal to double our production and become a 6 billion gallon a year industry by 2030.”



NBB members voted to fill eight board member spots for two-year terms:

• Troy Alberts, Ag Processing Inc.

• Greg Anderson, Nebraska Soybean Board

• Tom Brooks, Western Dubuque Biodiesel LLC

• Tim Keaveney, Lake Erie Biofuels DBA HERO BX

• Mike Rath, Darling Ingredients Inc.

• Rob Shaffer, American Soybean Association

• Robert Stobaugh, Arkansas Soybean Promotion Board

• Paul Teta, Kolmar Americas Inc.



Kent Engelbrecht, Tim Ostrem, Ryan Pederson, Harry Simpson, Paul Soanes, Chad Stone, and Dave Walton continue to serve on the board. The board elected Chad Stone to continue serving as Chairman, Mike Rath as Vice Chairman, Rob Shaffer as 2nd Vice Chairman, Ryan Pederson as Treasurer, and Troy Alberts as Secretary.



NBB also extended its thanks to retiring Governing Board members Jeff Lynn and Bob Morton. “We sincerely thank Bob and Jeff for their time and dedication over the years to biodiesel and renewable diesel,” Rehagen said. “We appreciated their ability to represent our members’ interest and advocate for our industry in critical moments, leading us to growth and success. NBB will miss their devoted leadership but we know they will continue as strong advocates for growth in our industry.”