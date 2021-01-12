The biodiesel and renewable diesel's big annual event draws the industry together to showcase opportunities for its member stakeholders. This year's virtual gathering will feature the industry's preeminent thought leaders and subject matter experts.

By The National Biodiesel Board | January 12, 2021

The Virtual National Biodiesel Conference & Expo, taking place January 18-21, is the 2021 event the industry won’t want to miss. This year, NBB’s premier conference is going online to provide a new, safe opportunity for all attendees.



Each year NBB provides the industry with the opportunity to learn, grow, and get business done, and this year will be no different. Now is the chance to claim a spot at the 2021 conference—where all the key players will come together online to keep the industry on the “Rise.”



“This annual conference is a chance to bring together the bright minds of the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry and showcase the vast opportunities for our member stakeholders,” shares NBB Chief Operating Officer Doug Whitehead. “Each year we encourage all interested in the industry to join us for a week of discovery and networking, which is necessary to help us all prosper.”



Whether an industry veteran or new to the biodiesel and renewable diesel world, the National Biodiesel Conference has plenty for all. Speakers will present thought-provoking and engaging sessions, with keynote speeches and panel discussions presented by subject matter experts.



“Our industry is proving its strength and commitment to better, cleaner fuel through this time of uncertainty,” said Whitehead. “The biodiesel and renewable diesel industry have worked tirelessly to keep this industry growing, collaborating, and coordinated as we face this unique time together, and we can’t wait to kick off a new year with each of our members during the conference.”



Join us and register for the 2021 Virtual National Biodiesel Conference & Expo by visiting biodieselconference.org.