Industry news from the Winter edition of Biodiesel Magazine, including stories on REG's wind turbine installation and leadership promotions, Neste's newest U.S. renewable diesel pumps, and BDI's technology install for Cargill in Belgium.

By Biodiesel Magazine | January 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota biodiesel plant installing wind turbine

Renewable Energy Group Inc. is installing a wind turbine near its Albert Lea, Minnesota, biodiesel plant. The project will provide locally sourced, clean electricity, lowering the carbon footprint of the 30 MMgy biodiesel facility.



The turbine, which will be built and operated by Minnesota-based Juhl Energy, will reduce the plant’s associated carbon dioxide footprint by 68,000 tons per decade, displacing a portion of the fossil fuel-based electricity it uses.



The single wind turbine will be located to the northwest of the facility. The site selection was made based on REG’s desire to limit the impact of sound and shadow flicker to the surrounding residents.

REG promotes among leadership, hires new sales VP

In December, Renewable Energy Group Inc. announced several changes within its senior leadership team. Chad Stone moved from chief financial officer (CFO) into a newly created role of senior vice president, commercial performance. Todd Robinson, formerly treasurer and executive director, investor relations, is now interim CFO.



Brad Albin is now senior vice president, manufacturing and engineering; Natalie Merrill is senior vice president, business development. Trisha Conley and Bob Kenyon, both new additions to REG in 2020, will each be promoted to senior vice president positions, overseeing people development and sales and marketing, respectively.



“We believe these changes will strengthen our senior leadership team and ... accelerate growth in our areas of focus," said REG President and CEO Cynthia “CJ” Warner.

Neste opens two more renewable diesel stations in California

Neste, an international renewable diesel producer and distributor, has opened two new fueling stations in the Central California cities of Stockton and Lodi.



The company intends to create a "green fueling network" across the West Coast, making it easy for fleet managers to switch to renewable diesel. The company now has nine renewable diesel stations, strategically located near major commercial freight routes to accommodate fleet vehicles of all sizes.



The new cardlock locations, open 24/7, are operated by Neste's authorized distributor, Van De Pol Petroleum. The two new pumps join seven existing Neste-branded renewable diesel stations in San Leandro, San Jose, Keyes, Ripon, Wasco, Buttonwillow and Shafter.

BDI to supply technology for Cargill plant in Belgium

Germany’s BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH will supply the process technology for Cargill’s new multi-feedstock biodiesel plant being built in Ghent, Belgium. The new 36 MMgy facility will be capable of processing a multitude of feedstocks, including fatty acids from vegetable oil refining, liquid residues from industrial processes, and fat recovered from sewage sludge.



The plant will use BDI’s latest technology, RepCAT, a patented biodiesel production system for low-quality, high-FFA feedstocks. The facility is scheduled to be commissioned in mid-2022.



“Our share in this lighthouse project represents the largest order volume in BDI’s history,” said Markus Dielacher, CEO of BDI. “In spite of the generally known difficult economic conditions, we are very proud of this success. With the multi-feedstock biodiesel technology RepCAT we developed, Cargill will be able to make an important contribution to the decarbonization of the European transport sector.”