ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 10,262.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in November, down from 15,634.4 metric tons the previous month, but up from 7,884.4 metric tons in November 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 7.

The U.S. exported biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater to five countries in November. Canada was the top destination at 6,055.5 metric tons, followed by Peru at 3,929.1 metric tons and Germany at 141 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $7.15 million in November, down from $10.77 million in October, and down from $7.51 million in November of the previous year.

Total biodiesel exports of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater reached 463,801.1 metric tons during the first 11 months of 2020 at a value of $372.43 million, compared to 373,217.7 metric tons at a value of $370.55 million reported for the same period of the previous year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.