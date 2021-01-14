ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its 2020 Crop Production Annual Summary on Jan. 12, reporting that increased acreage and higher yields allowed soybeans to return to more typical production levels.

Soybean production for 2020 totaled 4.14 billion bushels, up 16 percent from 2019. With record high yields in Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, and Tennessee, the average soybean yield is estimated at 50.2 bushels per acre. That yield is up 2.8 bushels when compared to 2019, up 0.5 bushels lower than the Nov. 1 forecast.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA website.