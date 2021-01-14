ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA is scheduled to publish a notice in the Federal Register on Jan. 14 announcing its final anti-backsliding determination for renewable fuels and air quality. The agency said it has determined no additional measures are necessary to mitigate the adverse air quality impacts of the renewable fuel volumes required under the Renewable Fuel Standard.

RFS regulations contained in the Clean Air Act require the EPA to complete an anti-backsliding study to determine if required RFS blending volumes adversely impact air quality as a result of changes in vehicle and engine emissions. After considering the results of the study, the agency is required to either promulgate fuel regulations to mitigate adverse impacts on air quality, or determine that no such measures are necessary.

The EPA issued a rulemaking in May 2020 proposing the second option—stating that the agency has determined no such measures are necessary. The agency is now finalizing that determination.

A pre-publication version of the notice can be downloaded from the Federal Register website.