By Office of Pennsylvania Sen. Michele Brooks | January 25, 2021

Crawford Advanced Materials LLC, comprised of both Homeland Fuels Company and Crawford Renewable Energy, was awarded $2 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds to develop a biodiesel facility within the Keystone Regional Industrial Park in Crawford County, Pennsylvania Sen. Michele Brooks announced recently.

The project will include the construction of site access driveways and parking areas, water and sanitary sewer infrastructure, stormwater management facilities, a testing lab and administration building, as well as site landscaping and outdoor lighting.

Crawford Advanced Materials was launched to deploy advanced conversion technologies to process cellulosic biomass feedstocks into important “green” products of advanced materials and renewable transportation fuel, and has partnered with a variety of technology suppliers, university researchers and national laboratory scientists to further develop their pioneering ideas.

“I want to thank the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County for their strong application for this innovative project, which has the ability to spur future job growth in our area,” Brooks said.

This project has the potential to create permanent production-wage jobs as well as increased tax revenues for the local economy.

“We are very fortunate to have such an advanced collaboration in our area, and I’m thankful for the funding they have been awarded,” said Brooks.