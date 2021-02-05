ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 472,889.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater last year, up from 384,894 metric tons in 2019, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 5.

The U.S. exported 9,088.1 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in December, down from both 10,262.3 metric tons in November and 11,676.3 metric tons in December 2019.

Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports in December at 5,545.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 3,289.3 metric tons and Germany at 160.9 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $6.34 million in December, down from $7.15 million in November, and down from $9.7 million in December 2019.

Exports for the full year 2020 reached 471,889.3 metric tons at a value of $378.78 million, compared to 384,894 metric tons at a value of $380.25 million in 2019.

Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports last year at 420,713.2 metric tons, followed by Peru at 19,112 metric tons and the Netherlands at 13,885.5 metric tons. Canada was also the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports in 2019 at 343,984.2 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 21,469.8 metric tons and Peru at 13,479.8 metric tons.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.