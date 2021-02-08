By National Biodiesel Board | February 08, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board has appointed Liz McCune as director of communications. With an in-depth background in strategic communications, McCune is passionate about storytelling and building relationships with industry partners. She will be a key player in the advancement of the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Liz to the NBB team,” NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said. “Our members will benefit greatly from her extensive communications and journalistic background. She will play a pivotal role in NBB’s efforts to continue to grow the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry and share our vision.”

In this role, McCune will work to craft and share messages on the industry’s plans to move from 3 to 6 billion gallons by 2030, as well as promote the National Biodiesel Board and the members it serves. She is responsible for the development of communication strategies for the team and plans to support the industry through content enhancing the Better, Cleaner, Now message.

McCune comes to NBB from the University of Missouri, where she served as associate director of media relations. McCune has more than a decade of experience working in public relations within the University of Missouri System, serving as a senior information specialist at MU Health Care; chief speechwriter to the president at the UM System; and manager of strategic communications at Missouri University of Science and Technology. Before working for the university, McCune was a reporter and editor at newspapers across the country, including the Florida Times-Union and the Columbia Daily Tribune. During her journalism career, she served a nine-month appointment as a Knight Foundation Editing Fellow at the Missouri School of Journalism.

“I am honored to be selected for this important role as the National Biodiesel Board shepherds dynamic growth of a fuel that is lowering carbon emissions and creating jobs,” McCune said. “I am eager to get to work for NBB’s members and share the biodiesel story with our key stakeholders.”

McCune, a Missouri native, holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Mizzou and completed the Administrative Leadership Development Program at the UM System in 2018.

McCune will fill the position left by Kaleb Little, who was named chief executive officer of the Kansas Soybean Association and administrator of the Kansas Soybean Commission in December.

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors.